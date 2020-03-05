Breaking News
UPDATED: Fire razes nine shops, destroys goods in Osogbo

On 1:06 pmIn Newsby
Just In: Fire razes nine shops, destroys goods in Osogbo
Picture of the razed shops at Popo area of Osogbo

By Shina Abubakar and David Royal

A fire outbreak on early hours of Thursday threw traders into mourning in Osogbo.

Nine shops in a shopping complex in Popo Area, near the palace of Ataoja of Osogbo, Osun State has razed, destroying goods worth millions of Naira.
Confirming the incident, the State Administrative Officer of Fire service, Fatai Aremu said the office got report of the fire around 12:30am and dispatched men to the area.
He added that the operatives battled the inferno for hours before they eventually put out the fire.
He, however, confirmed that 9-10 shops were razed in the inferno.
He added that the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

