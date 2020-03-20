Hajj Training Institute underway — NAHCON boss

Kindly Share This Story:

•Says Operators, staff must obtain certificate

•As NASFAT visits Hajj House

The Chairman/CEO, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, has said hajj operators will soon obtain certification for hajj operations in the country.

Alhaji Hassan stated this during a courtesy call to the Hajj House by Nasrul-Lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT), led by its President, Alhaji Niyi Yusuf and the Chief Missioner, Sheikh Abdul-Aziz Maruf Onike.

Addressing the delegation, Alhaji Hassan said: “Hajj Operations/Services has become an industry and it has become necessary that Hajj Operators and Staff will require certification to take part in future Hajj Operations.

The certification will be carried out through the proposed Hajj Training Institute that will be managed and maintained by NAHCON.

He said the commission is making frantic effort to reduce the Hajj Cost to the barest minimum, adding that his recent meeting with Service Providers in Saudi Arabia gave him hope of achieving the task.

He noted that reducing the cost of Hajj fare will not be easy but the Commission is determined to achieve the affordable Hajj pledge through clever financial engineering.

He stated that the Commission will soon begin the implementation of the Hajj Saving Scheme where Nigerians will be afforded the opportunity to save money over a period of time towards their Hajj Pilgrimage. The money saved by the individuals will then be used in accordance with the Islamic tenets and accrued profits shared accordingly with all parties involved including NAHCON.

The NAHCON boss also reiterated the Commission’s determination to reduce the number of days spent in the Holy Land during pilgrimage by negotiating with the Saudi Authorities.

The President of the Organisation, Alhaji Niyi Yusuf congratulated Alhaji Hassan on his appointment and pledged its support to the commission in its quest to make Hajj more affordable for Nigerian Muslims.

The Head of TAFSAN Tours and Travels, Alhaji Yusuf also spoke during the visit where he commended the appointment of as Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria and also praised the Commission for rendering quality service to Nigerian Pilgrims and private service providers.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: