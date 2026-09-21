Plateau imposes curfew on Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, Mangu

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang

By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

JOS — Plateau State Government has imposed an immediate dusk-to-dawn curfew on Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas following emerging security threats in the affected areas.

The curfew, which took effect on Monday, September 21, 2026, restricts movement between 6pm and 6am until further notice.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Rt. Hon. Joyce Lohya Ramnap, announced the directive in a statement on Monday, saying the measure was aimed at maintaining public order, protecting lives and preventing a breakdown of law and order.

Ramnap said the administration of Governor Caleb Mutfwang took the decision to allow security agencies to stabilise the affected areas.

She said, “The Plateau State Government has declared an immediate, dusk-to-dawn curfew across Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas to maintain public order and curb emerging security threats in the region.

“Effective today, Monday, September 21, 2026, the restriction of movement is between 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM until further notice.”

The commissioner urged residents of the affected local government areas to comply with the directive and plan their commercial, agricultural and personal activities around the restricted hours.

She also disclosed that security operatives had been directed to strictly enforce the curfew and a ban on the use of motorcycles across the affected areas with immediate effect.

Ramnap reassured law-abiding residents that security personnel deployed to enforce the measures would operate professionally.

She urged residents to cooperate with the security agencies as the government works to restore stability in the affected communities.