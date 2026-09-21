First Lady urges Nigerians to invest in peace, reject division

Oluremi Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to reject division and embrace values that promote unity, as the world marks the International Day of Peace 2026.

In a message to mark the day, with the theme, “Invest in Peace—For Everyone, Everywhere, Every Day,” the First Lady said lasting peace required the commitment and participation of everyone.

She said, “Peace begins in our homes and extends to our schools, workplaces, and communities.”

According to her, peace is strengthened through “tolerance, patience, justice, mutual respect, and dialogue.”

Senator Tinubu encouraged all Nigerians to reject division and embrace the values that unite them as one people.

“I encourage all Nigerians to reject division and embrace the values that unite us as one people.

“Let us invest in peace through our words, choices, and actions every day,” she said.