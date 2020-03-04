Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Emir Sanusi II faces another petition at Kano Assembly

On 3:55 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Emir Sanusi II faces another petition at Kano Assembly
Emir Sanusi

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

This is not the best of times for Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, as Kano State House of Assembly is now working on two strong petitions brought before it on Wednesday, accusing the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of violating traditional, cultural and religious values.

The petitioners, a Civil Society Organization (CSO), the Kano Society for Promotion of Education and Culture (KSPEC) and Mr Mohammed Muktar Ja’en in their separate petitions called for a thorough investigation of alleged, “abuse of office,” by the First Class Emir.

They attached strong evidence of video clips with the petitions they raised against the Kano monarch.

ALSO READ: Northern Elders Forum disagrees with Buhari on Ganduje, Emir Sanusi’s feud

During the Assembly Plenary session on Wednesday, the Chairman, Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Zubairu Hamza Massu tabled the petitions against the Emir before the Assembly, disclosing that the petitioners attached video clips, backing the allegations against Emir Sanusi.

Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa expanded the five-man standing Committee on Public Complaints and Petitions, including the Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip and Majority Leader to look into the petitions and get back to the Assembly within one week.

The Deputy Speaker, Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari is appointed as the chairman of the expanded eight-man Committee.

During the Session, Hon. Lawal Useni Dala (PDP) sorted for the content of the petitions be immediately made known to the Assembly, but Speaker Gafasa overruled him, saying “your objection was belated and against Section 3 (B) of the Assembly Rules since the petitions have already been referred to a Committee.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!