Emir Sanusi II faces another petition at Kano Assembly

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

This is not the best of times for Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, as Kano State House of Assembly is now working on two strong petitions brought before it on Wednesday, accusing the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of violating traditional, cultural and religious values.

The petitioners, a Civil Society Organization (CSO), the Kano Society for Promotion of Education and Culture (KSPEC) and Mr Mohammed Muktar Ja’en in their separate petitions called for a thorough investigation of alleged, “abuse of office,” by the First Class Emir.

They attached strong evidence of video clips with the petitions they raised against the Kano monarch.

During the Assembly Plenary session on Wednesday, the Chairman, Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Zubairu Hamza Massu tabled the petitions against the Emir before the Assembly, disclosing that the petitioners attached video clips, backing the allegations against Emir Sanusi.

Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa expanded the five-man standing Committee on Public Complaints and Petitions, including the Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip and Majority Leader to look into the petitions and get back to the Assembly within one week.

The Deputy Speaker, Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari is appointed as the chairman of the expanded eight-man Committee.

During the Session, Hon. Lawal Useni Dala (PDP) sorted for the content of the petitions be immediately made known to the Assembly, but Speaker Gafasa overruled him, saying “your objection was belated and against Section 3 (B) of the Assembly Rules since the petitions have already been referred to a Committee.”

