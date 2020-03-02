CRC Credit Bureau launches mobile application

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Adegboye

CRC Credit Bureau Limited has launched its mobile application called CRC Mobile. It is the first of its kind in the Nigerian Credit Bureau industry.

According to a statement by the firm, “With CRC Mobile, individuals now have access to their credit information and credit scores through their mobile phones. The CRC Mobile App is available for immediate download on the Google and Apple Play stores”.

The CRC Mobile Application was formally launched at CRC Credit Bureau’s Tenth Anniversary celebrations on the 11th of December 2019 at the Muson Centre with an introductory video that showcased its different features and how it can be used to subscribe to the various credit monitoring products /services that CRC has to offer including its CRC Score and CRC Self Enquiry Credit reports.

The Managing Director/CEO of CRC Credit Bureau Limited, Mr. ‘Tunde Popoola, said the launch of the mobile application was part of the innovations that the company has created to enable consumers in Nigeria and diaspora access information that empowers them to take control of their financial reputation and be better informed.

Popoola added that prior to taking a loan, they can also monitor their exposures for accurate reporting and reduction of identity fraud.

“CRC Credit Bureau has 13 products and services that are all available on the mobile application ‘CRC Mobile’. After download, users of the mobile app are required to register, to be able to access any of the products/services on the application. They must also use the same details used to register for their Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) while registering their details on the application for authentication. For instance, mobile phone numbers.

“CRC Credit Bureau provides a nationwide repository on credit profiles of corporate entities as well as consumers, thus improving the ability of credit providers and borrowers to make informed lending and borrowing decisions. The bureau’s database covers the credit industry which includes commercial banks, non-bank institutions, retailers, utility service providers and fintech”, Popoola noted.

