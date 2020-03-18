COVID-19: Ogun bans high density gatherings

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

As a way of containing the spread of the corona virus, the Ogun State Government has banned all high-density gatherings that would bring together 50 or more persons in the same place.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Ogun State Governor, Kunle Somorin said the state government found it expedient to announce the additional measures.

Somorin said the measure will be in effect for the next 30 days in the first instance.

He also said this restriction has to be enforced without prejudice to people’s fundamental rights to association and movement, because safety of our people and their welfare are priorities that cannot be toyed with.

READ ALSO:

The statement reads: “The Government will continue to engage all the stakeholders, including our religious leaders to sensitise the populace on the need to maintain social distancing and collective effort to combat this pandemic.

“The Government will continue the surveillance initiatives and intensify sensitisation on COVID-19. This is more so given the peculiarity of its location as the Nation’s Gateway State and its industrial capital. Our epidemiologists and other health workers are working round the clock with Federal agencies and international development agencies to stop the spread of corona virus.

“In view of the recent confirmed cases in the country, Governor Abiodun reassures the populace that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that the state is prepared at all times to respond appropriately. He further encourages people to maintain a high level of suspicion and report any suspected case to the appropriate authorities.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: