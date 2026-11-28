A suspected cult member in Ogun State, Olasunkanmi Yusuff, has claimed that testing a newly acquired gun with another gang member led to his arrest in Abeokuta.

Yusuff, 32, was arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command after residents reported gunshots in the Bode Olude area.

The suspect alleged that another member of his gang, identified as Ahmed, was handling the firearm and fired the shot while they were testing it.

According to the police, the arrest followed actionable intelligence about suspected criminal activities in the area. Operatives of the Special Weapons and Tactics Squad, led by its Officer-in-Charge, SP Obeh Eneye, carried out the operation on November 21, 2026, and arrested Yusuff at his residence in Odo Eja, Bode Olude.

A search of the premises reportedly led to the recovery of a locally made pistol, two expended cartridges and one live cartridge.

The police said preliminary investigations indicated Yusuff’s alleged affiliation with the Aiye Confraternity. The command added that he remained in custody as investigations continued to establish the circumstances of the case and identify other suspects.

In his account, Yusuff denied owning the recovered firearm, claiming that Ahmed had given it to him.

“One of the members of my gang, who is my friend, gave it to me. He said he got it from the ceiling of a man’s house where he had gone to work at Asiwaju Estate.

“Ahmed, my friend, was the one who fired the shot. He was testing the gun when I was arrested,” he said.

Yusuff also claimed that he had been a member of the Aiye Confraternity since 2016 and had risen to what he described as the third-highest position in the group before he was removed.

He said he was appointed chairman in July, a position he described as responsible for disciplining members who missed meetings or engaged in misconduct.

However, he claimed he was stripped of the rank after three months because other members accused him of being incapable of carrying out the role and failing to attend the group’s activities.

The suspect further alleged that he was forced into the confraternity after a neighbourhood acquaintance, identified as Brother Muyiwa, tricked him into attending what he described as a birthday party.

“On the day of the initiation, he lied to me that we were going to a birthday party. When he told me we were going to a birthday party, I agreed to go with him,” he said.

He claimed that he was taken in a Toyota Sienna bus to a location in the bush, where he was beaten and forced to undergo an initiation ritual.

Yusuff also denied participating in attacks on rival cult groups, claiming that he only monitored their activities through a WhatsApp platform.

“I have not been following them to attack our rivals. I only followed them on our WhatsApp platform. I saw videos of killings by different cult groups on our platform, but I didn’t participate in any of them,” he said.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed the arrest and said the command was tracking other members of the gang.

He added that Commissioner of Police Bode Ojajuni had reaffirmed the command’s commitment to intelligence-led policing and sustained operations against cult-related activities and other crimes.