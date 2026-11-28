Presidential candidate of the Accord Party, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has declared that Nigerians have made up their minds to vote against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election, accusing the President Bola Tinubu-led administration of worsening the country’s economic and security challenges.

Hashim made the declaration on Saturday in Abuja during the flag-off of his presidential campaign, where he promised to build a $4 trillion economy within eight years if elected president.

He said economic hardship, rising insecurity, widespread poverty and what he described as the significant collapse of the economy under the APC-led government had strengthened Nigerians’ determination to change the country’s leadership.

The Accord presidential candidate cited the reported reach of his recent interview on Symfoni Podcast, which he said was watched by almost 10 million Nigerians and attracted over one million positive reactions, as evidence of growing interest in his presidential ambition.

He also alleged that some APC leaders were complicit in the worsening security situation, saying banditry and other forms of criminality had devastated communities across several states.

According to him, the 2027 general election would be different, insisting that political victory would not be determined by the ability of parties to fill stadiums during campaigns.

He accused the ruling party of already campaigning against itself through its handling of the country’s affairs.

“Nigerians will cook APC with cold water,” Hashim declared in Hausa, drawing a loud ovation from the crowd.

He further accused the APC of attempting to manipulate the 2027 elections and criticised what he described as exorbitant charges for political campaign billboards in Abuja.

However, Hashim ruled out violence as a means of pursuing his presidential ambition, assuring supporters that his campaign would remain peaceful.

“We will not resort to violence from our side. We will not incite anybody. I don’t want to lose any of my supporters,” he said.

On the economy, the presidential candidate promised that an Accord-led government would restore Nigeria’s economic prosperity, reduce the cost of petroleum products and electricity, and introduce policies that would make energy more affordable.

He cited Kuwait and other oil-producing countries as examples of nations where citizens enjoy more affordable energy despite the availability of petroleum resources.

Hashim recalled that Nigeria built refineries during the administration of the late Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa, arguing that the country could achieve significantly better economic results through responsible leadership and prudent management of public resources.

He said the party would officially unveil its manifesto the following week, promising comprehensive policy proposals covering telecommunications, information and communications technology, industrialisation, youth empowerment, employment generation, defence and national security.

He stressed that productivity would be central to his economic agenda, adding that Nigerian youths would be given opportunities to participate actively in building a prosperous economy.

Earlier, the Secretary of the Movement for Democratic Renewal (MDR), Comrade Kash Philamon, expressed delight at the turnout, describing the gathering as a demonstration of support for Hashim and the quest for a new Nigeria.

She said the organisation was collaborating with trade unions and politicians committed to democracy, freedom and accountable leadership.

Philamon recalled Hashim’s involvement in pro-democracy struggles from his youth, including his solidarity with the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa, urging Nigerians to sustain their support for his presidential ambition.

She also cited the position of Nigeria Labour Congress President, Joe Ajaero, whom she said had described Hashim as a presidential candidate with a clear blueprint for addressing the country’s challenges.

According to her, Hashim had consistently identified productivity as the foundation of industrialisation and sustainable economic development.

Also speaking, Accord senatorial candidate for Jigawa State, Comrade Aminu Aminu, who addressed the gathering on behalf of the party’s senatorial candidates, called on youths and women to mobilise support for Hashim.

He said the younger generation should no longer allow itself to be used and abandoned by politicians, adding that the Accord candidate had a blueprint for reducing economic hardship, creating employment opportunities and addressing challenges confronting Nigerian youths.

The FCT Coordinator of the Gbenga Hashim campaign organisation, Haruna Kana, assured supporters that Hashim would reset the country and restore public confidence in governance.

Similarly, Aliyu Umar, who represented the Hausa Cultural Organisation, also known as Hausa Zallah, called on Nigerians across ethnic, regional and religious divides to support the Accord presidential candidate.

Umar declared that Hausa people across the country would support Hashim, saying their backing was driven by the need to protect the North from insecurity, hunger and starvation.

The campaign flag-off also featured musical performances by Covenant Team, Ajiyan Waka, Zainab Kuje and other entertainers.