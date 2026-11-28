The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, organised mocked polls across the country today with mixed results and turnouts.

The exercise was to test INEC’s preparedness for the 2027 elections, expecially the technical aspects.

However, despite reports of poor numbers, the INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the nationwide mock accreditation exercise.

He assured Nigerians of the commission’s readiness to deliver credible elections in 2027.

Amupitan, who visited Jos on Saturday to monitor the exercise, inspected polling locations, including Obasanjo Model School in Jos South Local Government Area, where he observed voter accreditation and the performance of electoral technology.

Speaking to journalists, the INEC chairman described the turnout and conduct of the exercise as impressive.

“You can see yourself that it is very impressive. The turnout is very good,” he said.

Uploaded results

Meanwhile, about 1,995 results (approximately 12%) of the 17,614 expected, had been uploaded as of 3:09 pm on Saturday in the nationwide INEC mock presidential election.

The Mock Accreditation and Result Upload Exercise, which started at 8:30a.m., ended at 2:30pm.

However, more than 30 minutes later, the portal puts the “Percentage uploaded” at 11.33 per cent. Its last recorded upload came at 3:09:11 pm from polling unit 32/04/05/005, at press time.

Low turnout in Lagos

Low turnout of eligible voters marred the mock accreditation exercise conducted in parts of Lagos State, with some voters blaming the commission’s inadequate publicity.

Polling agents expressed concern over the poor participation when Vanguard visited some of the designated polling units in Ijegun, Satellite Town and Festac, in the Amuwo-Odofin area of the state.

An INEC polling agent at one of the polling units said only about 40 of the 250 registered voters had participated in the exercise as of the time of the visit.

…in Katsina, too; poor publicity

Also, low voter turnout and inadequate public awareness characterised the mock accreditation exercise conducted by lNEC in Katsina State on Saturday, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Vanguard monitoring of the exercise at Star Election Polling Unit, Wakilin Kudu 1, Kofar Gidan Iro Isansi, Rafin Dadi, showed that only a few voters turned out to participate, although some were successfully accredited.

The low participation raised concerns about the level of public sensitisation and awareness among eligible voters regarding the importance of the exercise.

Apathy in Abia

In Abia Stste, voter apathy marred the mock accreditation and result-upload exercise conducted by INEC, with several polling units recording zero or minimal turnout.

At St. Stephen’s Primary School, Umuahia, some residents who turned out expressed disappointment that the exercise was restricted to selected polling units, blaming inadequate publicity for the low participation.

Seamless but poor numbers in Bayelsa

The mock election recorded low voter turnout across Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, despite reports of a smooth accreditation process.

At the Kpansia Epie Community Town Hall, no fewer than nine voters had completed the accreditation process as of 11:15 a.m. when this reporter left the unit.

The Assistant Presiding Officer, Sampson Wale, confirmed that operations with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, were seamless.

The story was not different at Epie II, CPS Opolo II and others.

BVAS glitches in Ondo

In Ondo State, it was not just low turnout. Technical challenges with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, were recorded.

BVAS failed to capture the faces of some elderly persons.

At press time only two persons voted out of 470 registered voters at Tipper Garage, Ward 2, Unit 046.

Similarly, at Champion Junction, Ward 3, Unit 15, only six voters participated in the exercise.

At High Court, Ward 5, Unit 11, 11 persons were recorded as having voted out of 940 registered voters.

However, the situation was different at Ajipowo, Ward 2, Unit 17, where a large turnout of voters was observed.

…two accredited in Enugu

The nationwide mock accreditation exercise recorded a poor turnout in most polling centres in Enugu State on Saturday, with as few as two voters accredited by BVAS in some centres as of 12 noon.

A correspondent who monitored the exercise observed that the low turnout could be due to late arrival of INEC ad hoc staff and difficulties encountered by some voters in locating their designated polling units.

The exercise also coincided with the All Progressives Congress, APC. presidential campaign rally in Enugu State.

Vanguard News