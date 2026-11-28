Adebayo

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has urged Nigerians to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election, saying the country’s future should be determined by its citizens rather than a privileged political group.

Adebayo also called on Nigerians to move beyond complaints about bad governance and participate actively in the electoral process, insisting that voting remained the most effective democratic instrument for changing an administration.

He spoke during an SDP town hall meeting with party leaders, candidates and supporters in Nasarawa State, where he criticised the APC over the economic and security challenges confronting the country.

He said: “A bad government does not go by you abusing it. A bad government does not go by you shouting. A government goes by you voting it out. The government does not care whether you abuse it, but it cares whether you vote. So, you must vote.”

The SDP candidate said the central question before Nigerians in 2027 was whether the country belonged to its citizens or a privileged group exercising political and economic influence.

“What is at stake in 2027 is whether Nigeria belongs to the people or whether Nigeria belongs to the cabal. You must say with your mouth and tell your neighbours that Nigeria belongs to the Nigerian people,” he said.

Adebayo said the SDP was offering Nigerians an alternative political and economic programme focused on tackling poverty, insecurity, unemployment and the rising cost of living.

He said the party’s manifesto contained proposals aimed at improving citizens’ welfare and ensuring that public resources were directed towards addressing their most pressing needs.

On the economy, he promised that an SDP administration would reduce the pump price of petrol to N200 per litre without fuel subsidy, arguing that this would be achievable through measures to eliminate corruption and improve efficiency in the petroleum sector.

“We will give you petrol for N200 per litre without subsidy. We will sell it for N200, and NNPC will still make a profit because we will stop funding corruption,” he said.

Addressing food security, Adebayo described Nasarawa and neighbouring states as strategically positioned to contribute significantly to national food production, citing their agricultural potential.

“Nasarawa alone can feed Nigeria. Nasarawa, Plateau, Kogi, Kaduna and the Federal Capital Territory have the capacity to feed the whole of Africa,” he said.

He promised that an SDP government would implement policies to make food affordable and ensure Nigerians had access to basic necessities.

On education, the presidential candidate pledged free, compulsory and qualitative education, particularly for children currently excluded from formal schooling.

He said his administration would address the challenge of out-of-school children, including those in the Almajiri system, through an approach that would combine religious education with formal learning.

“You will not see Almajiri children roaming the streets. They will be in the madrasa and they will be in school,” he said.

On healthcare, Adebayo proposed the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre in every federal constituency, alongside compulsory medical check-ups four times a year.

He also promised free medical consultations and medication, saying access to healthcare should not depend on an individual’s financial capacity.

“Consultation will be free, medication will be free for everyone in Nasarawa and Nigeria,” he declared.

On natural resources, he said an SDP administration would protect, develop and harness Nasarawa’s mineral deposits, including gold, coal, lithium and copper, for the benefit of host communities and the wider economy.

He also pledged employment opportunities for Nigerians, including persons living with disabilities, insisting that no citizen should be excluded from economic participation because of physical challenges.

“There will be employment for everyone willing to work. Even people with disabilities, those who cannot see, hear, speak or walk, will have employment opportunities,” he said.

The SDP presidential candidate also endorsed the party’s governorship candidate in Nasarawa State, former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, describing his policing and public service experience as relevant to the state’s security and governance challenges.

He expressed confidence that Adamu would promote justice and strengthen security if elected, citing his experience in law enforcement.

“I congratulate Nasarawa State. You have made the right choice in IGP Abubakar Mohammed Adamu. In the battle against insecurity, corruption and criminality, the policeman is in the SDP, while the suspects are on the other side,” he said.

Adebayo said the SDP had carefully selected candidates for the presidency, governorship, National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly, whom he described as committed to serving the people.

He urged voters to assess candidates based on their records, character and proposed programmes rather than political affiliations.

Taking another swipe at the APC, he said the ruling party should be judged by its performance in government, arguing that campaign promises and public apologies could not replace tangible achievements.

“If you are a good government, your work will speak for you. Apologising to Nigerians is not a manifesto,” he said.

He also accused the APC of attempting to associate itself with the SDP in Nasarawa State, insisting that his party’s political relationship was with the people and not the ruling party.

“SDP in Nasarawa State is a friend of the people of Nasarawa, not a friend of APC. Do not allow them to use our name to campaign to you. We do not support them,” he said.

On the political atmosphere in the state, Adebayo appealed to the government to allow opposition parties to operate freely, alleging that some SDP members and supporters had faced arrests and harassment.

He urged the outgoing governor to stop what he described as unnecessary arrests, harassment and detention of opposition members, saying democracy required tolerance and respect for political competition.

“Democracy is about competition. It is not about the abuse of state power to put opponents in detention in the hope that you can arrest the whole of the voters. It is not possible,” he said.

Earlier, the National Chairman of the SDP, Professor Sadiq Gombe, thanked the people of Nasarawa State for their support, hospitality and confidence in the party and its candidates.

Gombe said the town hall meeting provided an opportunity for the party to strengthen its relationship with the people, listen to their concerns and discuss the future of the state and the country.

He acknowledged the contributions of party leaders, former public office holders, stakeholders and supporters, expressing optimism over growing interest in the party’s activities and vision for Nigeria.

The national chairman urged residents to support Adebayo, the Nasarawa governorship candidate, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, and other SDP candidates contesting for the Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly.

He assured supporters that the party would not take their confidence for granted or abandon the responsibilities entrusted to it.

“We will not take your confidence for granted or abandon the responsibility you have entrusted to us,” Gombe said.

He also urged party members to remain united, peaceful and committed to the democratic process as preparations for the 2027 general election gathered momentum.

In his remarks, the SDP governorship candidate in Nasarawa State and former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, said the town hall meeting provided an opportunity to interact directly with residents, understand their expectations and receive suggestions on improving governance.

Adamu emphasised the importance of listening to citizens and ensuring their concerns informed government policies and decisions.

Drawing from his experience in the Nigeria Police Force, where he served as Inspector-General of Police, he identified security, justice, accountability and citizens’ welfare as important considerations in the discharge of public responsibilities.

He also underscored the importance of discipline, fairness and equal treatment in leadership, saying the people of Nasarawa deserved an administration that would respect their views, respond to their needs and improve their living conditions.

Adamu encouraged participants to express their concerns and offer constructive suggestions, stressing that the future of the state should be shaped through consultation and collective responsibility.

He thanked residents for their support and assured them that the party would treat their confidence with seriousness.

The town hall meeting was attended by Adebayo, Gombe, members of the party’s National Working Committee, the governorship candidate, senatorial candidates, House of Representatives and State Assembly candidates, as well as other party leaders and supporters.

The speakers called for unity among party members and urged Nigerians to participate peacefully in the 2027 general election.