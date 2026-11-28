By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) mock accreditation and voting exercise in selected polling units in Kebbi State on Saturday recorded low voter turnout, although the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines operated without reported malfunctions.

The exercise witnessed a predominantly female turnout, with relatively few male voters seen at several polling units visited.

At Aliero Housing Estate 006 Primary School polling unit, female voters turned out for accreditation, while only a few male voters were sighted.

Security personnel, including officers of the Police, Department of State Services (DSS), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and State Security Service (SCIB), were deployed to provide security during the exercise.

INEC ad hoc staff at the polling unit confirmed that the BVAS machines were functioning effectively during voter authentication.

A visit to Gwadangaji 001 polling unit also showed a low turnout, with a few female voters presenting themselves for accreditation and no male voters sighted at the time.

The voters were seen checking their names on the lists displayed on the walls before proceeding with the exercise.

However, at Justice Ibrahim Umar polling unit in the GRA NEPA area, a relatively large number of female voters turned out for the mock exercise.

The ad hoc staff confirmed that the two BVAS machines provided for the polling unit were working effectively, adding that no malfunction had been recorded since the exercise commenced at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, an APC stakeholder, Alhaji Abubakar ABK, described the exercise as impressive and peaceful.

He attributed the participation of female voters to what he described as the humanitarian interventions of Governor Idris, expressing optimism that voters would turn out in large numbers during the January 2027 general elections.

ABK urged voters to maintain the peaceful conduct witnessed during the mock exercise when participating in the main elections in 2027.