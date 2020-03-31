Blaming FG for coronavirus spread insensitive – NATBO

Kindly Share This Story:

The body known as “No Alternative to Buhari, Osinbajo 2019″ (NATBO-2019) has frowned at those blaming the Federal Government for the spread of the coronavirus disease describing their action as insensitive.

The Support Group in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, signed by its National Coordinator Vincent Uba, particularly berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for its ‘unfortunate’ stance on the matter.

With particular reference to the views expressed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, Uba stressed that it was insensitive of him to have called on Nigerians to blame Buhari’s government for the spread.

“At a time the world is being ravaged by the corona virus pandemic, countries adopting measures to curb the scourge and global citizens in sober mood, it is surprising and unfortunate that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had to resort to negative blame games.

“This is a case of deceitfully calling a dog a bad name in order to hang it” and then to curry unmerited attention.

“How could a person or group of persons in this critical time in global history, politicise a worldwide pandemic, when in virtually all the countries of the world, the citizens, religious, business and political organisations unite to rally round their governments.

“Let it be said and known that it is a patriotic duty and civic responsibility for anyone (individual or group) to offer suggestions and advice to the government on how best to tackle the pandemic,” he said.

He said that the government and its agencies as well as the private sector were currently doing all they could to contain the spread of the virus.

Uba wondered what use it was for the president to regularly address the nation on the Covid-19 pandemic when the committees both at federal and state levels were giving updates regularly.

“How ironic it is for the PDP to now accuse the present administration of not putting necessary equipment in hospitals and relevant health institutions when the same PDP could not equip the health institutions during the 16 years it was in power,” he said.

Uba, however, called on all to put in efforts to ensure that Nigeria maintained the low record of the spread until it completely rid the nation of new cases.

He commended the individuals, corporate bodies and religious groups which had made contributions and commitments towards the management of the health crisis.

He urged Nigerians to cooperate with the relevant authorities and adhere strictly to the preventive health measures and tips.

