Bayelsa govt to construct second flyover in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, said on Sunday his administration would prioritise the construction of a second flyover in the Etegwe-Edepie axis of Yenagoa, the state capital, to tackle frequent traffic gridlock in the area.

Diri stated this during the thanksgiving reception organized for the member representing Yenagoa Constituency 1 in the House of Assembly, Hon. Oboku Oforji, after a court dismissed the case of certificate forgery against him.

The governor had earlier attended a thanksgiving service in honour of the lawmaker at the Church of God Mission in Yenagoa.

Diri said in a statement issued by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, that the cost of the flyover would be reflected in this year’s budget to be presented soon to the state House of Assembly.

He disclosed that the flyover would be completed in due time to ease traffic congestion in the area.

The governor said: “This period is not for campaigns. We are now in power and we promised you so many things. Your representative has reminded me about some of these.

“Let me say that the Etegwe-Edepie flyover project will be included in this year’s budget to be presented soon to the House of Assembly. My predecessor did well not to have done the budget. He had insisted that it will be done by the incoming government. So, for that reason, I gave the promise about the flyover at Edepie.

“No matter how lean our resources are, we will start something in that area and we know that the area is a point of traffic into Yenagoa, the capital city. We are going to work from this year and not long from now, we will complete that flyover.”

