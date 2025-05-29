Bayelsa Govt donates 31 operational vehicles to security agencies

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has presented 31 brand-new operational vehicles to security agencies operating within the state to bolster their capacity in maintaining law and order

The formal handover took place on Thursday at the Government House in Yenagoa, following the conclusion of the 38th State Security Council meeting.

Presenting the vehicles, Governor Douye Diri said the gesture was in response to repeated requests by service commanders for logistics support during past security council meetings.

“It has been a recurring decimal during our security meetings—requests for vehicles to enhance operations,” Diri said. “Today, we are glad to put that issue to rest.”

Vehicle Distribution by Agency: Nigeria Police Force: 6 vehicles (including one for the Commissioner’s office)

Department of State Services (DSS): 4 vehicles (including one for the State Director)

Nigerian Army: 4 vehicles (including one for the Brigade Commander)

Nigerian Navy: 4 vehicles (same distribution as Army)

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC): 3 vehicles

Nigerian Air Force, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS): 2 vehicles each

Governor Diri tasked the commanders with intensifying efforts to combat crime, while also emphasizing the importance of proper maintenance of the vehicles.

Responding on behalf of the security agencies, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Francis Idu, expressed gratitude for the government’s support. He assured the governor of enhanced inter-agency cooperation and continued partnership with the state to strengthen security, uphold the rule of law, and improve governance.

“This will significantly boost our operational capacity,” Idu noted.