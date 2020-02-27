Why border closure was necessary, Buhari elucidates

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omonobi, Ndahi Marama & David Odama

The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari said the government had to consider temporary closure of land borders with a view to taking a closer look at how to address the challenges of smuggling and illegal movement of weapons.

He added that the border issue would be properly examined, in collaboration with neighbours, to put in place acceptable measures to prevent illegal economic activities and other related crimes.

On his part, the Minister of Defence, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Nuratu Batagarawa, acknowledged the efforts of President Buhari in creating an enabling environment to resolve the prevailing security challenges.

Mr Magashi said it was imperative to forge a common front against the security challenges towards finding permanent solutions to the security challenges, adding that the seminar was apt.

He said the ministry would put in measures to implement the recommendations from the communique at the end of the seminar.

Earlier, the president of AANDEC, Garba Audu, a retired major general, disclosed that the seminar was organized with a view to proffering solutions to national security challenges.

Audu said that the seminar would focus on some key security challenges bedevilling the country such as negotiations with bandits in some parts of the country.

He said a solution to national security challenges go beyond military intervention, adding that economic solutions were also required.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

