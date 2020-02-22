Rio slams Spurs tactics under Mourinho: ‘So, so negative’

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand criticised Jose Mourinho’s tactics following Spurs’ 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Goals either side of the half time break from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso were enough to secure a Premier League double for Frank Lampard over his former manager.

Chelsea fully deserved their victory – despite Mourinho insisting his side were “in complete control” – having 17 shots in comparison to Tottenham’s five.

Questions were asked of Spurs’ approach in the UEFA Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig in midweek and they were raised once again at full-time at the Bridge.

Ferdinand told BT Sport: “I think the way he [Mourinho] sets them up makes it harder for them to get a goal or be in the game.

“They are much further from the goal. This is from kick-off here, the ball gets played back to the Chelsea center-halves and they standoff.

“They give the initiative to Chelsea straight away. In a derby game, you want to get against people and make it difficult.

“Don’t give people time on the ball. It is just so, so negative.”

