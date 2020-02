Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

There is pandemonium in Rivers State as men of the State’s Taskforce Committee on Street Trading hack man to death.

The incident happened around GRA junction on Aba-Port Harcourt expressway, this evening.

ALSO READ:

The Hausa community in the state have taken over the area following the killing of the yet to be identified man, who is believed to be a Hausa man.

Details later…

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: