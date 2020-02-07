Ondo LG elections: APC gets candidate for Ese-Odo

Kindly Share This Story:

Hon. Ojo Omolewa, Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ese-Odo Local Government council of Ondo State, has emerged the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming local government elections in the state.

The election, held at Igbekebo town hall in the council headquarters on Friday, had Omolewa polling 199 votes to defeat Mr Messiah Allen, who came distant second with seven votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Messrs Omolere Ojigi and Richard Omosehin both came third with five votes apiece.

Announcing the results, Mr Samuel Ajayi, the party Chairman in the local government, commended all the aspirants for their peaceful conduct.

Ajayi advised those who lost at the primaries to work with the winner to ensure that the party emerged victorious in the forthcoming local government election to be conducted by the state Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC).

Also, Mr Richard Kekemeke, a party leader in Arogbo ward of the local government, said that he was particularly happy that the election was conducted in an orderly manner, urging the winner to be magnanimous in victory.

Reacting to his victory, Omolewa, who commended party delegates for their orderly conduct, promised not to betray the trust reposed in him.

Omolewa said that the party chairman in Ese-Odo was directed by the state secretariat to conduct the election with the agreement of other aspirants.

“I appreciate the good people of Ese Odo. With the confidence reposed in me, I will not disappoint them.

“It’s like they are putting their future in my hands. I will make sure I add value to their lives in the council area,” he said.

Mrs Feyintola Ogunsipe, the representative of ODIEC for Ese-Odo, lauded the security agents and the delegates for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner.

NAN recalls that ODIEC had set April 18 for the conduct of elections into the 18 local government councils in the state.

NAN also recalls that Mr Ade Adetimehin, the state APC Chairman, had said that the party was committed to maintaining internal democracy.

Meanwhile, the main opposition party in the state, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed not to participate in the April 18 council polls.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

