Benue killings: HURIWA demands Alia’s resignation

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State

Urges Tinubu to strengthen security operations

By Chioma Obinna

ABUJA — The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has called for the resignation of Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, over what it described as his administration’s failure to adequately protect lives and property amid persistent attacks and killings in the state.

HURIWA’s demand followed the latest attack on Ayilamo community in Tombo Ward, Logo Local Government Area, where 11 people, including four mobile police officers, were killed.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Nnadozie Onwubiko, the group said the attack underscored the worsening security situation in Benue and questioned the capacity of the state government to protect residents.

HURIWA said: “Governor Alia cannot continue to govern as if the persistent bloodshed in Benue is a normal security challenge.”

The association urged the governor to “accept responsibility for his administration’s security failures and resign if he can no longer guarantee the protection of the people entrusted to his government.”

The Ayilamo attack occurred between Thursday night, September 10, and the early hours of Friday, September 11, when armed attackers invaded the community.

The police confirmed that 11 people were killed, comprising seven civilians and four mobile police officers.

The slain officers were identified as ASP Paul Ina and Inspectors Mohammed Yusuf, Oge Ikechukwu and Edeh Andrew.

HURIWA condemned the attack and called on security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation, identify and arrest the perpetrators and prosecute them.

It also demanded accountability over what it described as repeated failures that had allowed armed groups to attack communities, kill residents and destroy livelihoods.

The rights group cited figures attributed to Amnesty International to highlight the scale of violence in the state.

According to the figures, at least 6,896 people were killed in Benue between May 29, 2023, and May 2025, while all 23 local government areas of the state had suffered attacks and more than 200 villages had been sacked.

HURIWA also recalled the June 2025 attack on Yelewata in Guma Local Government Area, where more than 100 people were reportedly killed and thousands displaced.

It said Amnesty International subsequently reported that more than 500,000 people had been displaced across the state.

The association said the continued attacks showed that many rural communities remained vulnerable despite repeated calls for stronger security measures.

It recalled that Catholic leaders and other stakeholders in Benue had raised concerns over the killings, including during engagements with United States lawmakers.

HURIWA argued that the international attention should have prompted stronger and more coordinated action by the Federal and state governments.

The group also expressed concern over what it described as attempts by political authorities to minimise the severity of attacks on vulnerable communities.

It said Nigeria must not normalise “terrorism, mass killings or the systematic displacement of rural communities.”

HURIWA consequently called on President Bola Tinubu to strengthen security operations in Benue and ensure adequate protection for vulnerable communities.

It also urged the Federal Government and security agencies to identify and prosecute those responsible for the attacks, including their alleged sponsors.

The association said Nigerians had the right to demand accountability from elected officials whose responsibilities included the protection of lives and property.