2027: APC campaign‘ll focus on Tinubu’s achievements, not promises — Yari

The APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) says its 2027 campaign will be issue-based, focusing on the achievements of the President Bola Tinubu administration rather than promises or attacks on individuals.

The campaign council director-general, Sen. Abdul’aziz Yari, gave an indication in Gusau shortly after a closed-door meeting with Gov. Dauda Lawal and Zamfara traditional rulers on Thursday.

Yari noted that the country had passed through several difficulties that raised concerns about the survival of the country, adding, however, that Nigerians had demonstrated their commitment to keeping the nation united.

“Nigeria is a wonderful country. We have been seeing so many things which made some people predict that Nigeria would not continue as a country, from the June 12 crisis.

“This is where we are. Nigerians continue to ensure this country remains a united country,” Yari said.

According to him, APC’s 2027 campaign will focus on issues and what the party intends to do if given another opportunity to govern the country.

While expressing Tinubu’s commitment to the development of Nigeria, the former Zamfara governor said that the president had demonstrated his love for the country.

“Tinubu is beyond any other person. He is for Nigerians and he’s a leader that loves this country without any fear of contradiction,” he said.

The senator also stated that the 2027 campaign would not be about making fresh promises but about highlighting what the APC-led administration had already accomplished.

He said that his first official engagement as director-general of the president’s campaign was with traditional rulers, as they remain close to the people and play an important role in the society.

Yari said that the support and blessings of traditional leaders remained an important pillar for the success of the APC campaign.

On his part, the governor said the meeting with traditional rulers was organised to formally present Yari, whom he described as ‘son of the soil’, following his appointment as director-general of the APC presidential campaign council.

“It is important for us to hand him over to them to seek for their support. This is the reason for the meeting,” Lawal said.

The governor assured the campaign council that the president would receive 100 per cent support from the people of Zamfara in the 2027 general elections. (NAN)