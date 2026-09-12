Okene Anglican Diocese explains ‘ban’ on immediate burials

…Says resolution does not apply to all

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — The Diocese of Okene, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), has clarified its recent resolution setting a minimum two-week period before burial arrangements are concluded, saying the directive does not apply to families of deceased persons whose children are “truly incapacitated.”

In a rejoinder dated September 12, 2026, signed by the Clerical Synod Secretary, Venerable Godwin Omanyin, and Balogun Adinoyi Augustine, the Diocese said reports that the Anglican Church had banned immediate burials and imposed a two-week minimum timeframe did not accurately reflect its resolution.

Clarifying the wording of the resolution, the Diocese said the Synod resolved that “a minimum period of two weeks be allowed to enable members prepare befitting burial programmes for their departed parents, and that members be assured that no evil consequence follows embalming.”

The Diocese said the resolution was pastoral rather than punitive, explaining that it was adopted because many of its members have children in the diaspora who need time to make arrangements and travel home to give befitting burials to their aged parents.

It said the timeframe would also enable diocesan officials, including the Bishop, to participate in burial programmes without clashes with other diocesan or church activities.

Addressing the controversy over immediate burials, the Diocese stated that the resolution does not apply to all circumstances.

“The Diocese did not ban immediate burial for such deceased whose children are truly incapacitated,” it said.

It, however, added that the Bishop and clergy would not be compelled or held responsible if church schedules did not permit them to attend or participate in such immediate burials.

The Diocese further said the resolution “seeks to particularly remove fear and superstition around embalming, and to promote honour and dignity for the departed.”

On its authority to take such decisions, the Diocese said it remained “well constituted as an autonomous legal Entity” with the right to adopt resolutions that would have a positive impact on its churches and the wider community.

It also assured members of its continued commitment to their welfare, saying: “The Diocese of Okene remains committed to the welfare of her members and will never institute policies that create hardship.”

The Diocese had, at the first session of its sixth Synod, held from August 7 to 9, 2026, resolved that a minimum period of two weeks must elapse before any burial arrangement involving the parent of a deceased member was concluded.

The resolution was contained in a communique jointly signed by the Chairman and Bishop, Emmanuel Onsachi, and the Clerical Synod Secretary, Godwin Omanyin.

The communique also addressed the use of externally sourced undertakers, tithing by members in the diaspora, evangelism and other pastoral and administrative matters arising from the Synod.