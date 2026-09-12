Nigeria will miss Tukur’s experience — Ibori

By Dapo Akinrefon

Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori, has mourned the death of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, who died at the age of 90.

Tukur, a former governor of the old Gongola State, also served as Minister of Industries during the military administration of the late General Sani Abacha.

He is expected to be buried in Yola on Sunday.

Ibori, in a condolence statement, described Tukur as a patriotic Nigerian who served the country with distinction in various capacities.

Reflecting on Tukur’s record in public life, Ibori described him as a man of outstanding accomplishments whose contributions cut across politics and business.

According to him, Tukur also believed strongly in creating opportunities for younger Nigerians to emerge and contribute to the country’s development.

Ibori recalled that the late politician demonstrated his commitment to generational change when he marked his 80th birthday and announced his decision to withdraw from partisan politics.

“He announced that he was quitting partisan politics to give room to younger ones and remain a statesman and adviser,” Ibori recalled.

The former governor, who recounted his early political association with Tukur, said he worked in the deceased’s presidential campaign organisation in 1992.

“I worked in his campaign organisation as a Local Government Coordinator in 1992 when he was contesting the presidency, after I contested and lost my House of Representatives election in 1991 under the NRC.

“He was contesting the presidency under the NRC alongside Adamu Ciroma, Umaru Shinkafi and others,” he recalled.

Beyond their political association, Ibori emphasised the depth of experience Tukur brought to national affairs, describing his death as a significant loss to the country.

“Nigeria has lost one of its finest gentlemen, whose wealth of experience and deep knowledge of our national history will be missed,” he said.

As Nigeria approaches another general election, Ibori said the absence of the former PDP chairman would be particularly felt by those who valued his counsel and experience.

“We will miss his wise counsel, especially as we are moving towards a general election,” he added.