NYSC warns corps members over fake deployment/redeployment scheme

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The National Youth Service Corp, NYSC has warned Corp members over activities of certain individuals who placed online advertisement claiming to specialize in deployment and redeployment of Corp members to state of their choices.

In a statement signed by its Coordinator, Southwest Area Office, Mr Emmanuel Attah, the NYSC insisted that such activities currently being circulated online in a soft copy flier with the title “Henroozy Koncept” is fraudulent and criminal.

Attah stated that the National Youth Service Corps had never authorised any group, organization or individual to perform such function or any other functions related to the NYSC mobilisation.

He stated that the issue of deployment and redeployment were done exclusively by the NYSC, based on statutory provision and in compliance with Federal Character, unity and peaceful coexistence of Nigeria.

The NYSC area coordinator warned prospective graduates or those already mobilised not to pay money to any one in person or by account for the purpose of deployment or redeployment, as they might be doing so at their own risk.

He disclosed that the scheme’s National Headquarters in Abuja was already investigating the unscrupulous people behind the scam, with an assurance that upon arrest their prosecution would be made public.

Mr Attah appealed to parents and guardians of graduates of tertiary institutions to desist from the practice of trying to come through the back door as such attract the wrath of the law if caught.

