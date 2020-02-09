Nigeria will provide adequate resources for research – Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari said on Sunday Nigeria recognizes the centrality of science and technology in the development process and would ensure adequate resource allocation for research and development.

Buhari, who spoke at a breakfast meeting of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) organized by the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo in his capacity as Chairperson in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, said technology is aiding Nigeria’s advancement in critical sectors of the economy.

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, noted that his administration was conscious of the relevance of science and technology in national development and as such has a ministry dedicated to the sector and headed by a scientist.

‘‘We are concentrating on encouraging our students, at the primary and post-primary levels, to love and study more of science-related subjects rather than arts, political science, and history,’’ the Nigerian leader said at the meeting on the margins of the 33rd African Union (AU) Summit.

The President acknowledged that while finding resources to fund science and technology-related ventures could be a challenge, Nigeria was aware of the huge benefits and would continue to do her best to ensure adequate allocation of resources for research and development.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: