5 key moments of Messi’s football career with Argentina

Lionel Messi

By Adegboyega Adeleye

On Monday, Lionel Messi brought the curtain down on his extraordinary international career, ending a 21-year journey with Argentina that took him from a shy teenager carrying enormous expectations to the country’s most decorated modern footballer.

The 39-year-old announced his retirement from international football, weeks after Argentina’s defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. Messi leaves the national team as its all-time leading scorer and most-capped player, with 125 goals in 207 appearances, three major senior international titles and a World Cup triumph.

His departure brings to an end one of the most remarkable and at times, painful international careers in football history. Messi endured four major final defeats before finally winning the 2021 Copa America, followed by the 2022 World Cup and another Copa America title in 2024. He also briefly retired from international football in 2016 after another heartbreaking defeat by Chile, only to return and eventually lead Argentina to its greatest successes in decades.

Here are five defining moments that shaped Messi’s extraordinary Argentina career.

The teenager’s controversial Argentina debut in 2005

Messi’s story with Argentina began in extraordinary fashion. He made his senior international debut against Hungary on August 17, 2005, at just 18 years old. His introduction lasted barely a minute before he was sent off after an incident involving Hungary defender Vilmos Vanczák.

It was an unusual beginning for a player who would eventually become Argentina’s most-capped footballer and greatest goalscorer.

More than two decades later, Messi would finish his international career with 207 appearances and 125 goals, having accumulated records that placed him among the greatest players in international football history. ESPN records that he was directly involved in 185 Argentina goals, scoring 125 and providing 60 assists.

The tears after another final defeat in 2016

For years, Messi’s relationship with Argentina was defined by what he had failed to win rather than what he had achieved. He had already suffered defeat in the 2014 World Cup final against Germany and lost the 2015 Copa America final to Chile. In 2016, Chile again beat Argentina on penalties in the Copa America Centenario final.

Messi missed Argentina’s first penalty in the shootout and was left devastated. He subsequently announced his retirement from international football.

“For me the national team is over,” Messi said after the defeat, adding that he had been in four finals and could not win a title with Argentina. Messi left the pitch in tears after missing his spot-kick and describing the defeat as his fourth straight loss in a major final with Argentina.

But that retirement lasted only briefly. Two months later, Messi reversed his decision, saying his “love for the country and this shirt is too great”.

The 2021 Copa America triumph that changed everything

After years of near misses, Messi finally lifted a major senior international trophy when Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 in the 2021 Copa America final at the Maracana.

Angel Di Maria scored the decisive goal, but the night belonged emotionally to Messi, who had endured years of criticism and disappointment with the national team.

FIFA described the victory as the foundation for the Argentina side that would go on to reach another World Cup final the following year. It was also Messi’s first major senior international title with Argentina, ending a wait of almost three decades for the country.

The significance went beyond the trophy and the victory helped change the perception of Messi in Argentina. The player who had once been criticised for failing to replicate his Barcelona success with the national team was now the leader of a side capable of winning together. The burden surrounding him began to lift.

The 2022 World Cup: Messi finally gets his dream

If one moment defines Messi’s international career, it is his victory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina suffered a shock defeat by Saudi Arabia in their opening match, but Messi and his team-mates recovered to reach the final against France.

Messi scored twice in the final, including a goal in extra time, before converting his penalty in the shootout as Argentina eventually prevailed.

He finished the tournament with seven goals and three assists and won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player. FIFA noted that he became the first player to score in every knockout round of a single World Cup and the first player to win the World Cup Golden Ball twice.

For Messi, it was the trophy that had eluded him throughout his career.

From defending the Copa America to his final World Cup

Messi did not stop after achieving the dream. He helped Argentina retain the Copa America in 2024, adding another major international title to the World Cup and 2021 Copa America triumphs.

Then came one final World Cup campaign in 2026. At 39, Messi adapted his game. The explosive acceleration that once allowed him to glide past defenders had diminished, but his vision, passing, movement and ability to decide matches remained.

Argentina reached the final again, giving Messi an opportunity for a fairytale ending. However, Spain defeated Argentina in the final, denying Messi a second World Cup and bringing his international career to an emotional close. Yet individually, his final tournament further strengthened his extraordinary record.

Messi scored eight goals at the 2026 World Cup, taking his career World Cup tally to 21 before France’s Kylian Mbappe moved ahead on 22. Messi also became the first player to appear at six World Cups, while his 34 World Cup appearances and 23 victories remain records. He is also the only player to have started three World Cup finals — in 2014, 2022 and 2026.

Messi leaves Argentina after 207 matches and 125 goals, having won the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles and the 2022 World Cup. He also holds an extraordinary collection of World Cup records, including the most appearances, most matches won and most assists in the competition.

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