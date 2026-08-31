Terrorist family member, two children surrender to troops in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

A suspected family member of terrorists, Mrs Yaganama Abdul, 45, has surrendered to troops of the Nigerian Army alongside her two children in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Sources said Abdul surrendered to troops of 112 Task Force Battalion at about 4:00 p.m. on August 28, after escaping from the Burari terrorist enclave.

The two children who accompanied her were identified as Yafatai Abdul, 9, and Guja Abdul, 4.

Preliminary interrogation conducted by the troops indicated that the family escaped from the enclave following violent clashes between rival terrorist factions operating in the area.

The escapees were subsequently profiled and documented by the troops as part of ongoing security and intelligence procedures.

The development provides security agencies with an opportunity to obtain further information on activities and internal dynamics within the terrorist enclave, particularly amid reported clashes between rival factions.

The surrender also underscores the continued pressure being exerted on terrorist groups through sustained military operations and intelligence-led activities across the North-East.

Meanwhile, the general security situation across the theatre remains calm but unpredictable, while troops’ morale and fighting efficiency remain satisfactory.

Security forces continue to maintain operations aimed at degrading terrorist networks, protecting communities and encouraging persons seeking to disengage from terrorist groups to surrender through established channels.