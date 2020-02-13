Kindly Share This Story:

The wife of Enugu State governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, has advised women to avail themselves of the cancer-screening machines at ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, and Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka, donated by Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation, U-TOLF, for early detection.

She said with regular cancer screening, early detection and cure would be possible.

This is just as her pet project, U-TOLF, donated income-generating items to some unemployed and physically-challenged persons, who have indicated interests in various skills.

While presenting the items to the beneficiaries during the monthly women prayer rally at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, Mrs. Ugwuanyi said the gesture was to reduce poverty in rural communities as well as encourage self-reliance and economic growth.#

The items donated, which were procured by her pet project, U-TOLF, include weaving machines, tools for shoemaking and cosmetology, among others.

Some of the beneficiaries had been trained by the foundation as bakers, shoemakers (cobblers), phone repairers and tailors, but could not set up their businesses because of lack of funds.

Consequently, Mrs. Ugwuanyi provided the necessary items to enable them actualise their dreams. She disclosed that the beneficiaries were randomly selected from the rural communities without any form of influence or prior identification, stressing that they were selected based on their areas of training.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi, who pointed out that she was motivated by love and passion for the wellbeing of the people, especially the less-privileged, enjoined members of the society to always assist others, not only financially but also “through encouragement and good advice.”

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr. Ifeanyi Nnaji thanked Mrs. Ugwuanyi for her gesture towards the vulnerable group and assured her that they will make adequate use of the items to earn a living and develop the society.

He also prayed that God continues to bless her and the entire family.

