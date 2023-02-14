Embrace regular cancer screening, experts urge Nigerians

Image from ‘National Cancer Institute’

•As MeCure holds awareness walk

By Chioma Obinna

To mark this year’s World Cancer Day, experts have decried the gap in cancer care in Nigeria, stating that many people have no access to treatment even as they advised that early detection and access to care irrespective of financial status guarantees cure.

The experts spoke during an awareness walk organised by MeCure Healthcare Cancer Centre in Lagos.

The Chief Medical Director, Dr. Adeoluwa Adeleto, who harped on closing the treatment gap, said Me Cure has come up with programmes that will enable financial stability of cancer treatment in Nigeria even as he noted that cancer is not a death sentence especially when it is detected early.

“Once an average Nigerian is able to come for screening and it is detected early, it can be cured and that is what we are saying. It doesn’t mean that once there is a diagnosis of cancer that is the end of the road, they need to see a specialist who will give them all the information they need about their diagnosis and the treatment.”

On the cost of cancer screening at the centre, he said for a mammogram for breast cancer is not up to N20,000.

“Patients can also see a doctor that will examine the breast every month once they are done with their period and their breasts are not too full. They can press it for any abnormalities.

Adeleto said not less than 140,000 new cases of cancer are diagnosed in Nigeria annually and in a week about 50 new cases are diagnosed at the centre. He said the centre now has a PET CT scan which is the first in West Africa.

“PET CT scan was approved for use in the US about 20 years ago and we are just getting it in West Africa. Another thing that is new is that the awareness is increasing so people get to do the examination at home, even when they are in school. We now have a form of affordability; people can have their treatments without breaking their banks, and that’s for cancer centres in Nigeria.”

On his part, MeCure Cancer Centre, Cyclotron & PET – CT Manager, Forhad Hossain said the PET-CT Scan is vital for cancer diagnosis to ensure proper treatment. He said the PET CT helps to scan and is helping to detect small cancers in the body.

Speaking, the Chief Strategist for MeCure Healthcare, Dr Kunle Megbuwawon explained that the walk was designed to create awareness that cancer is no longer a death sentence and the cost of care no longer a barrier.

“We looked at the fact that the cost of cancer care is very expensive, so we came up with strategies and plans to make it more affordable to common Nigerians.

He said with N200, 000 a Nigerian diagnosed with cancer plan can get treated.

“We are using more people to support people that have cancer and we are using the money for them. We are saying that people should not be dying of cancer anymore. We are preventing cancer at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels; we are prevention-driven and treatment driven.

In terms of treatment, we stand out as the best in West Africa. We don’t want this centre to be focused on only those that can afford it. Universal Health Coverage says people should have access to the healthcare that they need. Cancer is not a death sentence; the cost of care is no longer a barrier. We are working today to fight against

Megbuwawon said Mecure was offering free cancer screenings to 1000 Nigerians to mark the 2023 World Cancer Day celebration.

“We are also offering Pap smear for cervical cancer, mammograms for breast cancer and screenings for prostate cancer,” he added.