Eunice Ortom

By Peter Duru

After many years of suffering, succour has finally come the way of no fewer than 120 physically-challenged men and women with the donation of wheelchairs by the wife of the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Eunice Ortom and a Jos-based non-governmental organisaton, Beautiful Gate Handicapped People’s Centre.



Mrs. Ortom procured the items of succour for the handicapped persons through her pet project- Eunice Spring of Life Foundation in partnership with the Beautiful Gate Handicapped People’s Centre. It was one of series of interventions by the ESLF that have changed lives and given hope to the hopeless as well as provided relief for the needy.



The beneficiaries, who before the gifts had faced challenges moving from one place to the other, could not hide their joy, while others were overwhelmed with emotions as they broke down shedding tears of joy in the process.



Making the presentation at the Chapel of Grace, Benue State Government House, Dr. Ortom disclosed that the wheelchairs were donated by Beautiful Gate Handicapped People’s Centre, Jos, one of the Foundation’s partners.



She stated that since its establishment in 2016, the ESLF had worked with several partners at the state, national and global levels towards the inclusion of people with disabilities in its programmes in line with provisions of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

The First Lady stressed that through the partnerships the foundation had been able to impact many lives and provided lots of humanitarian interventions in many areas of human endeavors.

“The foundation has been able to train youths in reproductive rights, various skills acquisition programmes, provided medical interventions, carried out life-saving advocacies as well as consistently distributed relief materials to the needy and food to people with disabilities in the local government areas of the state,” Mrs. Ortom said.



The Governor’s wife promised that the Foundation would sustain the tempo of the intervention in the state and by so doing ensure that every nook and cranny of the state felt the impact of the intervention. She commended the donors of the items, led by Chief Ayuba Gufwan, for their efforts in improving the lives of people across the country. Mrs. Ortom also lauded the Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Council, Mr. George Alli, who introduced the foundation to the partners and for also facilitating the donation and urged others to emulate his humanitarian disposition.



Earlier, Chief Gufwan disclosed that the objectives of the Centre aims to, among other things, help people to overcome their challenges to enable them contribute meaningfully to nation-building.



He reiterated the commitment of the Centre to its set objectives and commended the Benue First Lady for using the ESLF to impact the lives of the needy in society.

On his part, the Chairman of Otukpo LGA, Mr. Alli, who described the Benue First Lady as a workaholic for the poor and needy, urged well-meaning individuals and organisations to support her foundation to impact more lives in the society.

The Otukpo Chairman also pledged his sustained support towards the realisation of the mission, vision and set objectives of the Foundation. The Desk Officer in charge of People Living with Disabilities, Philomena Tyobam, stated that the distribution was a continuous exercise that would reach as many as possible.



On their part, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Disabilities, Mr. Isaac Nor, and the Benue State Woman Leader of People Living with Disabilities, Mary Eje, expressed appreciation to ESLF and its partners for the initiative, pledging that they would remain eternally grateful.

One of the beneficiaries of the items, Elizabeth Gbuusu expressed appreciation for the priceless gifts, saying aside easing the movement of the beneficiaries it would breathe life into their daily activities and facilitate their livelihood and productivity.

