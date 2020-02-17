Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for stealing cows in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

An Oredo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Benin, on Monday sentenced one Adamu Gaji, 31, to three years imprisonment for stealing two cows.

The Chief Magistrate, Awawu Osayande, sentenced Gaji, after she found him guilty of the one-count-charge of stealing filed against him.

Osayande, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N180, 000.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Patrick Agbonifo, had told the court that the suspect on June 10, 2019, at Amagbe Community stole two cows valued at N700, 000.

Agbonifo said the cows belonged to Mr Ogieriaki Omoruyi.

He said Omoruyi had employed Gaji to take care of them.

He said that on the said date, the suspect took the cows to the bush and did not return with the them.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provision of Section 390(8 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap. 48 Vol. 11, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria, 1976, now applicable in Edo.

