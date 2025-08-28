Man pleads guilty to stealing from building site, remanded in custody

An Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 25-year-old man, Oluwaseyi Oluwakayode, who pleaded guilty to breaking into an uncompleted building to steal construction materials.

Oluwakayode, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful entry and stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs. T. A. Shotobi, ordered that the defendant be remanded to a correctional centre until September 11 for review of the facts and sentencing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Christian Okonofua, told the court that Oluwakayode committed the offences on Aug. 20, at about 5.00 a.m., at Okayiwola Close, Shamsideen, Sabo area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant broke into an uncompleted building and stole iron rods, wood, and bamboo sticks used in the construction of a property belonging to Mr. Folabi Onabanjo.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 411, 309 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Vanguard News