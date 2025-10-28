Court jails man three years for stealing, threatening father’s life

An Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos has sentenced a 28-year-old man, Edet Emmanuel, to three years’ imprisonment for stealing from his family and threatening to kill his father.

Magistrate Mrs. O.A. Daodu convicted Emmanuel after he was found guilty of a four-count charge bordering on stealing, wilful damage, and threat to life.

The court sentenced the convict to one year’s imprisonment for stealing and two years’ imprisonment for threatening his father’s life.

The magistrate, however, ordered that the sentences should run concurrently, meaning the convict will spend two years in prison.

During the trial, the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Bassey told the court that Emmanuel committed the offences between March and October 2025 at No. 35, Awolowo Street, Iyana Oworo, Lagos.

Bassey said the convict stole N430,000 belonging to his father, Mr Osung Edet and also took his sister’s money and valuables, including N70,000 cash, a gold necklace valued at N185,000, and a white wristwatch worth N65,000.

He said the convict also damaged his father’s entrance door, valued at N25,000, and later threatened to kill him with the help of cult members.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 56, 280, 287 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Daodu described the act as “a betrayal of trust and gross misconduct within a family setting,” noting that the court had no reason to grant leniency given the gravity of the offences.

The case was investigated by officers from Area H Command, Ogudu, and handled by Insp. Amaka Okwa.

Vanguard News