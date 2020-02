FRSC launches magazine in Anambra to educate road users on safety

Kindly Share This Story:

A magazine, “Safety Focus”, aims at educating road users on safety measures to reduce avoidable road accidents in Anambra, was on Tuesday launched by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that launch of the magazine was part of the activities by Anambra Command of FRSC to mark the 32nd anniversary of the corps.

The Anambra Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, said in Awka that about 90 percent of passengers and freights were transported by roads due to absence of fully functioning railways and water transportation system.

According to him, this has put high pressure on roads leading to high incidences of motor vehicle collisions and crashes.

“The too many avoidable deaths and injuries due to road crashes in Nigeria today can no longer be accepted as part of our destiny.

“These crashes are as a result of human error due to faulty decisions and actions of the drivers.

“We believe that road traffic accidents are preventable; they are rarely an accident, hence the launch of this easy to comprehend magazine to provide in-depth insight into road safety activities in Nigeria and Anambra in particular.

“This publication will improve road safety management and instill sanity on our roads,” he said.

Kumapayi thanked Gov. Willie Obiano, traditional rulers and other stakeholders for contributing toward ensuring a safe motoring environment in the state.

Also, Igwe Alex Onyido of Ogidi Kingdom urged road users to get a copy of the magazine to compliment the efforts of the FRSC in halting the trend of increasing crashes and fatalities.

According to him, road safety is everyone’s business.

“We appreciate the corps for this magazine because I believe that it will help to reduce these menace of road crashes.

“All hands must be on deck to put road traffic crashes to a very minimal point,” he said.

NAN reports that the FRSC was established on Feb. 18, 1988 to enlighten Nigerians on road safety and crash prevention matters with a view to creating a safe motoring environment. (NAN)

