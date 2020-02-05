Edo 2020: Edo APC will decide method of primary — Idahosa

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr. Charles Idahosa, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday said the state chapter of the party would decide the method of primary to adopt for the governorship ticket of the party.

Idahosa made this known when APC ward Chairmen from the 18 local government areas visited him in Benin.

He said that the constitution of APC was clear on who had the power to decide the method for primaries.

He also stated that the National Chairman of APC, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, had deliberately refused to settle the rift between him and Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“Several meetings have been called by prominent leaders and members of the party but the national Chairman refused to show up.

“The most recent and the last was the one called by Alhaji Aliko Dangote and some governors. He did not also come for the resolution of the crisis,” he said

According to him, if anybody tries to stop Obaseki from getting the second term ticket, APC will be dead in Edo.

Idahosa said, “Nobody contested with former governor Lucky Igbinedion and Adams Oshiomhole, so why would people contest against a performing governor Godwin Obaseki?”

Earlier, the leader of the group and Chairman of Orhionmwon APC, Mr Ben Oghumu, who spoke on behalf of others, said they were in Benin to show solidarity.

Oghumu said, “We visited the governor and the deputy, we have also visited the Speaker and we are here to visit you as the leader of APC Edo.

According to him, we are here to pledge our loyalty and unalloyed support for governor Obaseki.

