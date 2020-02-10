Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Buhari mourns Sen. Ignatius Longjan

On 7:37 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Nigeria'll be safe if Nigerians put differences aside ― Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari


President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the National Assembly, government and people of Plateau over the demise of Sen. Ignatius Longjan, who represented Plateau South.

The President’s condolence message was conveyed via a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday.

Also read: New pharmacy practice bill to change practice, create employments — lawmaker

The President commiserated with family, friends and political associates of the senator, who served the state as a deputy governor, 2011-2015, and had also served the country as a career diplomat for many years.

President Buhari affirmed that the senator had been steadfast, loyal and diligent in serving the country and his contributions to peace and stability in the state would always be remembered.

The President prayed that the almighty God would grant the soul of the departed rest, and comfort his family and constituency.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!