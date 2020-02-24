Army vowed to destroy Delta community, Muoboghare insists 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon & Perez Brisibe – Delta

Delta State Commissioner for Higher Education and indigene of Uwheru kingdom, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare, on Sunday, insisted that soldiers from the 222 Battalion, Agbarha-Otor vowed to destroy Agadama community if the community failed to produce the corpses of those reportedly killed by armed herdsmen.

Muoboghare while responding to the denial by the army authorities that its personnel did not at any time make such threats, said if the matter was not blown to high heaven, the army would have carried out its threat.

Speaking to Vanguard, he said: “On Saturday when the place was chaotic after the soldiers from Bomadi retreated to go and reinforce, the other Agbara-Otor military team came and they said there was no reason for the protest by the youths and that nobody died.

They insisted that unless they see the dead bodies, they were going to bring down the community and that is the truth and they appealed to me to talk to the community youths to go for the dead bodies if any.

“The soldiers now took the youths into the forest where they met the Fulani herdsmen, and they (soldiers) told the herdsmen saying, ‘give us the dead bodies and the herdsmen said no they will not release them’ and at that point, they dared the soldiers and the soldiers beat a hasty retreat.

“The following day was when they went back and saw some corpses including the ones burnt beyond recognition by the herdsmen.

Also, categorically speaking, the Police Commissioner was angry that the DPO Ughelli accepted that those bodies be brought.

So they did not want any evidence with the herdsmen and then on Monday, they went and saw the six corpses and at that point, they could not deny anymore.

When the police said we should bring money for autopsy, I told the community members not to drop one kobo for an autopsy but the Governor brought the money for the autopsy.”

“If not that the governor prevailed on the GOC, and the matter became blown, else if it was not blown, they were ready to bring down the community and they said so.

So, these bodies that were exhumed, it was the soldiers that insisted that they are exhumed.

We didn’t want to bring the dead bodies to Ughelli but they insisted that they must be exhumed to prove that the herdsmen killed people because they always protect the herdsmen and I will say it again and again.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: