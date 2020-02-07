7 Months after, Omo- Agege presides over plenary for first time 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

SEVEN Months into the inauguration of the 9th Senate, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central Presided over Plenary for the first time on Thursday.

Omo- Agege rose to occupy the seat during plenary at 11.30am after the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan sought to leave the chamber to allow him attend to other national issues outside the National Assembly.

The opportunity for him to preside came seven months after he was elected to deputize the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan in June 2019.

Recall that there had been anxieties in some quarters especially from those who wanted to see his own style of leadership whether Omo- Agege will ever preside at plenary.

Following his taking over the driver’s seat, the Chamber was thrilled as some lawmakers expressed happiness.

To express his happiness, Senator James Manager, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta South said, ” I have an Observation, it is good to see you there.”

Senator Abba Moro, PDP, Benue South was the first to move a motion supervised by Senator Omo- Agege.

