Ballon d’Or 2026: Alexia Putellas wins Best Women’s Player award for third time

Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas has won the 2026 Women’s Ballon d’Or, claiming the prestigious individual award for the third time in her career.

The Spanish international was crowned the best women’s footballer at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony, adding another major individual honour to her impressive career.

Putellas, one of the most decorated players in women’s football, previously won the award in 2021 and 2022, becoming the first woman to claim the Women’s Ballon d’Or in consecutive years.

Her latest triumph further strengthens her legacy as one of the leading figures in the women’s game, following years of success with Barcelona and the Spain national team.

The midfielder has played a key role in Barcelona’s dominance in domestic and European competitions, earning recognition for her technical ability, creativity and leadership.

Winning the award for a third time places Putellas among the most successful recipients in the history of the Women’s Ballon d’Or.

Vanguard News