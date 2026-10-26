Video: Moment Burna Boy presented Socrates Award to Arsenal’s Saka

Nigerian music star Burna Boy presented the Socrates Award to Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

The Afrobeats singer took to the stage to present the award to the England international during the prestigious football awards

ceremony, bringing together two prominent figures from the worlds of music and football.

Burna boy presented saka award. pic.twitter.com/rWGVe9bCVo — Runor 📸 (@Ogheneruhnor) October 26, 2026

Saka, who plays for Premier League club Arsenal, was recognised with the award, which honours footballers for their humanitarian and social impact beyond the pitch.

Burna Boy’s appearance at the ceremony also highlighted the growing connection between African music and international football, with the Grammy-winning artist representing Nigeria at one of the sport’s biggest events.

The moment was captured on video and has drawn attention from fans of both the Nigerian singer and the Arsenal star.

Vanguard News