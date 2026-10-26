Breaking: Harry Kane crowned 2026 Ballon d’Or winner

England captain Harry Kane has been crowned the winner of the 2026 Ballon d’Or, claiming football’s most prestigious individual award.

The Bayern Munich striker emerged as the standout player at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony, held on Monday, October 26, after an outstanding year for club and country.

Kane’s triumph marks a major milestone in his career, recognising his performances for Bayern Munich and the England national team.

The England international has established himself as one of the world’s leading forwards, combining prolific goalscoring with his ability to create opportunities for teammates.

His victory comes after intense competition from several leading contenders, including Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembélé, Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé and Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal.

The Ballon d’Or, organised by France Football, recognises the best footballer over the relevant assessment period.

Kane’s win adds another landmark achievement to a career that has seen him become England’s all-time leading goalscorer and one of the most prolific strikers in European football.

Vanguard News