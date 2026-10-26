Ballon d’Or 2026: Full top 10 ranking as Harry Kane claims award

Harry Kane has been named the winner of the 2026 Ballon d’Or, finishing ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal in the final top 10 ranking.

The Bayern Munich striker claimed the prestigious individual award after an impressive campaign, with several of the world’s biggest football stars featuring among the leading contenders.

Mbappé finished second, while Barcelona youngster Yamal secured third place in the ranking.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri came fourth, followed by Argentine superstar Lionel Messi in fifth position.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia finished sixth, with teammate Ousmane Dembélé taking seventh place.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was ranked eighth, while Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise finished ninth.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabián Ruiz completed the top 10 in 10th place.

2026 Ballon d’Or: Full Top 10 Ranking

1. Harry Kane

2. Kylian Mbappé

3. Lamine Yamal

4. Rodri

5. Lionel Messi

6. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

7. Ousmane Dembélé

8. Erling Haaland

9. Michael Olise

10.Fabián Ruiz

Kane’s victory places him ahead of a star-studded field featuring established winners and some of the leading players of the current generation.

Vanguard News