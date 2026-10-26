Ballon d’Or 2026: Spain’s Luis de la Fuente wins men’s Coach of the Year award

Spain national team manager Luis de la Fuente has won the Men’s Coach of the Year award at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony after leading Spain to victory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

De la Fuente emerged victorious ahead of fellow nominees Mikel Arteta of Arsenal, Luis Enrique of Paris Saint-Germain, Vincent Kompany of Bayern Munich and Unai Emery of Aston Villa.

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez presented the award, although the announcement was briefly interrupted by an unexpected mix-up involving the winner’s name on the card.

Benitez eventually announced De la Fuente as the winner, prompting the Spanish coach to shake hands with Emery and Spain international Lamine Yamal before making his way to the stage.

The award adds to De la Fuente’s achievements with the Spanish national team, following Spain’s triumph at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Vanguard News