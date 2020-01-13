Uber driver allegedly assaults passenger, steals 2 iPhones

Kindly Share This Story:

A 42-year-old Uber driver, Abdulquadri Abdulmumumeen, who allegedly assaulted his passenger with a broken bottle and stole his iPhone valued at N610, 000, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Abdulmumumeen, who resides in Salvation Estate in Ajah is charged with conspiracy, stealing and assault.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Wasiu Dada, alleged that the defendant assaulted one Mr Michael Marcus with a broken bottle and stole his two iPhones valued at N610, 000.

Dada, told the court that the defendant committed the offence with some others who are at large on Dec. 12 at 8 p. m. in Ikeja.

He submitted that the complainant booked an Uber from Gbagada to Lagos Island.

“The defendant drove to Maryland and informed the complainant that the fuel in the car was exhausted.

“Immediately the defendant stepped out of the car, some men accosted the complainant, injured him with a broken bottle and stole his two iPhones worth N610, 000.

“The complainant suspected the defendant to have orchestrated the attack and informed the police,” the prosecutor said.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.K. Dosunmu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Dosunmu ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified by the court.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 137, 287 and 411 of the Criminal laws of Lagos State 2015, (revised).

Assault and stealing are punishable with three years jail term respectively while conspiracy attracts two years, if found convicted.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Feb. 12 for trial.

