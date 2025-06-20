How passengers stole Abuja driver’s phone, N20,000

AI-generated image for illustration.

Two passengers were on Friday arraigned before Magistrates’ Court, Karu, Abuja, for allegedly stealing driver’s cell phone and cash of N20,000.

Read Also: 2027: Tinubu will choose his running mate after APC convention — Onanuga

The defendants James Ayuba, 31 and Sophia Suleiman, 34 were arraigned on a three-count charge of joint acts, theft and belonging to gang of thieves.

They however, denied committing the offence.

The prosecutor Olarewaju Osho had told the court that the complainant, Mr Joseph Gbenda of Kubwa, Abuja reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on June 18.

Osho alleged that on June 17, the complainant carried the defendants in his car from Area 1, Garki, Abuja to Nyanya, Abuja, where they alighted.

However, upon dropping the defendants, he discovered that they had jointly conspired and stole his Infinix Smart 3 cell phone and cash of N20,000.

“The complainant reported the matter at Karu police station, and they later traced the defendants to their hideouts behind Karu cemetery and recovered the stolen phone without the cash of N20,000,” he said.

The prosecutor stated that upon investigation, it was further discovered that the defendants belonged to a gang of thieves specialised in committing crimes.

Osho equally informed the court that the defendants had just been released three days ago on administrative bail by a magistrate court, for committing similar offence.

The prosecutor claimed that the offence contravened sections 79, 288 and 306 of the Penal Code and punishable under the same law.

After listening to the charge, Senior Magistrate, Ngozi Okonkwo adjourned the matter until June 24.

Vanguard News