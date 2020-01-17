Three-storey building collapses in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

A three-storey building under construction collapsed in Ago Palace Way axis of Lagos State on Friday.

The Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed this, noted that emergency officials were already at the scene and making efforts to rescue the trapped person.

Oke-Osanyintolu, however, gave an assurance that once the rescue operation was completed, the remaining parts of the collapsed building would undergo a controlled demolition exercise.

