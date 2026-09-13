2027: APC vows to win all seats in Ebonyi

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

ABAKALIKI — The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed to win all elective positions in the state during the 2027 general elections.

The resolve was made on Sunday at a meeting of critical stakeholders of the party with the State Working Committee (SWC) at the APC secretariat in Abakaliki.

The meeting was attended by members of the National Assembly, state lawmakers, local government chairmen, APC local government chairmen and all candidates of the party for the 2027 elections.

The stakeholders resolved to work collectively to secure victory for the party in all elective positions in the state.

Addressing the meeting, the state chairman of the party, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, charged party stakeholders to work in synergy across their respective senatorial districts, federal constituencies and state constituencies.

He stressed that the party must not lose any elective position to opposition parties in the 2027 elections.

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate and senator representing Ebonyi North, Senator Peter Onyekachi Nwebonyi, and the member representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Chinedu Ogah, assured the party leadership of the readiness of all APC candidates to close ranks and work with relevant stakeholders to secure victory.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in the state and Chairman of Izzi Local Government Area, Hon. Helen Aduga, pledged the support of all the local government chairmen for the party’s candidates.

Aduga thanked Governor Francis Nwifuru and the party leadership for giving them the opportunity to contest under the APC platform in the recently concluded local government council elections in the state.

She pledged, on behalf of the other chairmen, to justify the confidence reposed in them by the governor, the party and other stakeholders by working for the party’s victory across the state in 2027.