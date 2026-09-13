Gunmen kill 4, injure one in Plateau attacks

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By Golok Nanmwa

JOS — At least four people have been killed and another injured in fresh attacks on communities in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, with the Mwaghavul Youth Movement (MYM) calling for investigations and stronger security measures to protect residents.

The latest attack occurred in Kinat community, where 29-year-old Katbam Titus was reportedly killed by armed gunmen on the night of September 12, 2026.

The Mwaghavul Youth Movement, in a statement issued on Sunday by its Director of Public Affairs, Tubwot Joël Sunday, said the killing occurred only hours after the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 3 Division, Nigerian Army, visited Mangu and held a security engagement with Mwaghavul and Fulani leaders.

According to the group, the GOC had urged both communities to end their differences and assured them that the Army would not allow any group to attack another.

“The GOC further gave a clear assurance that he would not watch any group attack another, promising that the Army would clamp down on any group responsible for further attacks.

“Yet, before the dust could settle on that engagement, Kinat was attacked and a young Mwaghavul man, Katbam Titus, was killed. This cannot simply be ignored,” the group said.

The movement said the Kinat incident came amid a series of attacks reported in other communities in the local government area.

It said 55-year-old Geoffrey Gumut was allegedly killed in Kikyau, Mangu Halle District, on Friday, September 11, adding that his head had yet to be recovered as of the time of its statement.

The group also said 45-year-old Danjuma Kyesle was reportedly attacked and macheted in Larkas, Panyam District, and remained in medical care.

It expressed concern over the circumstances surrounding the Larkas incident, alleging that security personnel were stationed in the community when the attack occurred.

The movement further alleged that Pius Dachen, 50, and Zadok Irmiya, 25, were killed in Ntul, Mangu District, on Saturday.

It said the incidents had raised concerns over the safety of residents and the effectiveness of security measures in vulnerable communities.

“Four incidents. Four communities. Multiple victims. It is another painful reminder that armed attackers continue to find opportunities to inflict violence on Mwaghavul communities,” the group said.

The movement called on the GOC and security agencies to investigate the Kikyau, Larkas, Ntul and Kinat incidents and ensure that those responsible were identified, arrested and prosecuted.

It also called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the Larkas attack, particularly the reported presence of security personnel in the community at the time.

“Where there are allegations of negligence, compromise or failure of duty, such allegations must be investigated objectively,” it said.

The group said it would not accuse individuals or institutions without evidence, but added that repeated attacks raised legitimate questions about security preparedness, response and accountability.

It called on the Federal Government and the Plateau State Government, as well as the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies, to strengthen the protection of vulnerable communities and disrupt the activities of armed groups.

The movement also appealed to Fulani leaders who participated in the GOC’s engagement to support the peace process by helping to identify, condemn and discourage armed elements within their communities.

It said the Mwaghavul people remained committed to peace and coexistence but warned that peace could not mean allowing communities to suffer repeated attacks while perpetrators remained at large.

Mourning the victims, the movement expressed sympathy with the families of Katbam Titus, Geoffrey Gumut, Pius Dachen and Zadok Irmiya, and prayed for the recovery of Danjuma Kyesle and others wounded in the attacks.