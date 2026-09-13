Video: ‘I didn’t do what I was accused of’ – Poco Lee

Nigerian dancer and entertainer Poco Lee has spoken about his recent situation in the United Kingdom, saying his mind remained clear because he knew he had not committed the offence he was accused of.

Poco Lee made the disclosure during a video call with popular social commentator VeryDarkMan, shared on Sunday.

Speaking about the ordeal, the dancer said his major concern while he was away was the wellbeing of his associates and business interests.

“I was just being myself, God sees my heart, my only worries were about my people: Jago could not do anything business wise, I didn’t want to stress anyone.

“If I was inside there and I did what I was accused of, I would have felt I was paying for my sins, but since I knew I didn’t do what I was accused of, my mind is pure. Nobody would have wanted to associate themselves with something like that, but Burna Boy stood by me, Jago and some of my other guys.”

On his part, VeryDarkMan, who shared the video call on social media, questioned reports surrounding Poco Lee’s situation, while praising Burna Boy and Rahman Jago for their support.

In the caption accompanying the video, VeryDarkMan wrote, “I just got off a video call with @rahman_jago_ and @poco_lee I guess the next narrative will be this is AI💀 THERE IS A REASON WHY I BRAG WITH INTEGRITY,I AM NOBODY’s mate,WHEN I TALK TAKE IT TO THE BANK………. You people 8 that the poco is out on bail and I don’t know why! Who did he offend? Why the agenda? Whyyyyy? We just like I told him in this video call BE CAREFUL THE WORLD IS EVVVL..big up @burnaboygram AGAIN AND AGAIN and big up @rahman_jago_”

Recall reports in August claimed that Poco Lee was previously on remand in a UK prison, with a plea hearing scheduled for September.

The report followed allegations of sexual offences against the dancer.

Vanguard News