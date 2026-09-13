Ondo Police arrest 15 over toxic ‘monkey tail’ drink

Nigeria Police

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE — The Ondo State Police Command has arrested 15 suspects in connection with the sale and distribution of a local herbal alcoholic mixture popularly known as “monkey tail,” suspected to have caused the deaths of 30 people in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Jimoh Abayomi, disclosed this in a statement issued in Akure on Sunday.

According to him, one of those arrested is Oloruntoba Babatunde, alias “Meko,” who is suspected of being involved in the production of the toxic substance believed to contain methanol.

Abayomi said Babatunde was assisting the police with investigations, adding that substances suspected to be methanol had also been recovered and sent for forensic examination to determine their composition and possible link to the reported deaths.

The arrests followed the state government’s ban on the sale and distribution of unverified alcoholic drinks after 30 people reportedly died and 50 others were hospitalised in Odigbo after consuming the herbal alcoholic mixture.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Idowu Ajanaku, said the ban was aimed at preventing further deaths.

He said the directive covered alcoholic drinks and other substances sold in sachets, bottles or other forms whose sources or regulatory status could not be verified.

Abayomi said officers of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Akure, conducted an enforcement operation under the Liquor Act in Ore and Odigbo following reports of sudden deaths allegedly linked to consumption of the substances.

During the operation, 14 suspects, comprising alleged sellers and consumers, were arrested.

They are Ayemobola Abayomi, Ebeyilo Oyekan, Fadeyi Folake, Febisola Solomon, Olamojiba Akinyosoye, Julius Ogeichi, Seyifunmi Aduke, Adesanmi Toyin, Oluwoye Amaka, Adeyayi Ojo, Adebayo Olaniyi, Raphael Emeka, Adenuga Oluwaseun and Adediwura Godwin.

Abayomi said the case had been transferred to the State CID, Akure, for discreet and comprehensive investigation.

“A team of detectives was also at Araromi-Obu on 12 September 2026 to advance investigative activities,” he said.

He added that the command was investigating the source, production, distribution and consumption of the suspected substances, as well as their possible connection with the reported deaths.

The police spokesperson said the bodies of the deceased were undergoing post-mortem examinations, while health officials had intensified medical intervention, with many youths from the affected community taken to the Odigbo Local Government medical facility for treatment.

Abayomi urged members of the public to avoid locally produced, unlabelled or suspicious alcoholic drinks and herbal concoctions and report the production or sale of suspected harmful substances to the nearest police station.

“The Command remains committed to working with health authorities and other stakeholders to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and bring anyone found culpable to justice,” he said.